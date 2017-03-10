Can You Spot the Wrong The Bachelor Contestant in These Group Photos?

ABC
Finding Waldo is a breeze compared to this.
Each and every season of The Bachelor, we're left racking our brains trying to figure out if a contestant REALLY appeared on the show when all the eliminated contestants reunite for the Tell All special. Did she change her hair, we wonder. Or maybe she was sent home on the first night, we reason. Or, maybe, just maybe, the producers are just messing with us and stuck in a random non-contestant to see if anyone really is paying attention, we joke. (They haven't done that. Yet.)
Which is why we decided to test your ability to remember which contestants appeared during certain seasons of The Bachelor. In the picture above and the eight below, we took cast photos from various seasons and Photoshopped in one woman from another season. Can you tell which Bachelorette doesn't belong?
In this tense-looking shot from the most recent Tell All featuring Nick Viall's contestants, one woman doesn't belong. But who?
Hint: Surprisingly, the shark (not dolphin) hasn't Photoshopped into Nick's cast photo.
Let's try this one again to really test your eye!
It's OK if you can't tell which of these women wasn't a contestant during Juan Pablo Galavis' season.
While he was a fan-favorite Bachelor, one of these women never got a chance to fight for Sean Lowe's affection.
One of these ladies never dated (or skinny-dipped with) Ben Flajnik.
Though she had two chances to woo Brad Womack, a certain contestant in this photo has never even met the two-time Bachelor.
Prince Farming Chris Soules never had a chance at a fairy tale romance with one contestant featured in this photo.
Answers:
1.Second from left in the back row
2. Middle in the front row (Hi, Carly from Bachelor in Paradise!)
3. Sixth from left in the front row
4. First woman on the right in the back row
5. Third from right, in the back row
6. First on left in the back row, standing
7. Woman on Ben's right shoulder, fifth from the right in the middle row
8. Fourth from the left in the middle row
9. First girl on the left in the front row
The Bachelor airs Mondays at 8 p.m. on ABC.