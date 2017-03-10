Camila Cabello Joins Pitbull & J Balvin in "Hey Ma" Music Video for Fate of the Furious

It's finally here!

We've followed along on social media and today, Pitbull, J Balvin and Camila Cabello have released their song "Hey Ma." They also simultaneously released the music video for it too!

The song will be featured in Fate of the Furious, which is the eighth installment of the Fast and the Furious movie franchise. The film partially takes place in Cuba, which connects two of these artists. The former Fifth Harmony member was born in Cojímar, Cuba, and Pitbull was born to Cuban parents.

As the music video begins, you realize that it's all a nod to their roots and the setting of the movie.