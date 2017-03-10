Camila Cabello Joins Pitbull & J Balvin in "Hey Ma" Music Video for Fate of the Furious

It's finally here!
We've followed along on social media and today, Pitbull, J Balvin and Camila Cabello have released their song "Hey Ma." They also simultaneously released the music video for it too!
The song will be featured in Fate of the Furious, which is the eighth installment of the Fast and the Furious movie franchise. The film partially takes place in Cuba, which connects two of these artists. The former Fifth Harmony member was born in Cojímar, Cuba, and Pitbull was born to Cuban parents.
As the music video begins, you realize that it's all a nod to their roots and the setting of the movie.
"Working with Pitbull and J Balvin was a huge honor," said Cabello in a statement. "I'm so excited to be a part of this incredible franchise, especially with it being filmed in my original home of Cuba."
E! News sat with Balvin to talk about "Hey Ma", the Colombian singer explained how they teamed up for this project.
"I think the universe works perfectly. I wasn't looking for a feature like this because you know, everyone is just working really hard. They called me like, ‘We want you on this song.' Of course, with no hesitations. Camila Cabello, she's great. Pitbull has always been great—he represents Latinos," Balvin said to E! News. "We did two versions, the Spanish and the English one. I can't wait for the English one because Spanish is my market. So for the English one, I want to see how people react to it."
The singer admitted that they did not film the music video in Cuba due to scheduling issues.
"It was in Miami [referring to the set location of the music video], you know, it was supposed to be Cuba, but for our agendas, it was hard to go there. But we did this, and it was great."
The English version of the song and music video will premiere on Friday, April 14, the release day for both the album and The Fate of the Furious film.
"It was amazing to put all of these forces together and to represent Latinos," Balvin said.