Avatar 2 Delayed Again: Christmas 2018 Release "Not Happening"

"So, I know where I'm going to be for the next eight years of my life. It's not an unreasonable time frame if you think about it," the 62-year-old director explained. "It took us four-and-a-half years to make one movie and now we're making four. We're full tilt boogie right now. This is my day job and pretty soon we'll be 24-7. We're pretty well designed on all our creatures and sets."

Avatar 3 was previously set for a 2020 release, followed by Avatar 4 in 2022 and Avatar 5 in 2023. However, the production shift for Avatar 2 could affect the release dates of the others.

"It's pretty exciting stuff. I wish I could share with the world," he said. "But we have to preserve a certain amount of showmanship and we're going to draw that curtain when the time is right."