Man Arrested for Stalking and Burglary Inside Taylor Swift's Apartment Building

Gary Miller/FilmMagic
Taylor Swift may be feeling a bit more safe and sound after this arrest.
E! News can confirm a man named Mohammed Jaffar was arrested earlier this week in the singer's New York City building for burglary, stalking and trespassing.
The individual is currently being held on $20,000 bail. The judge has signed off on an order of protection against Mohammed. According to Page Six, it orders no contact with the pop star.
E! News has reached out to Mohammed's lawyer for comment.
According to a criminal complaint obtained by Page Six, Mohammed allegedly hoped to land a face-to-face meeting with the Grammy winner.
He showed up to the singer's Tribeca building at least four times in a span of two months, according to the complaint. One night, Mohammed was allegedly captured on surveillance footage entering the building where he was spotted outside Taylor's apartment door.
The news comes as Taylor continues to live a more private life in 2017. Back in February, the "Shake It Off" singer treated the audience to a medley of hits when she performed at DIRECTV's Super Bowl concert.
During the show, she said this will mark her only concert this year.
Close friend Ed Sheeran, however, recently dropped a hint that Taylor could be working on new music this year. In fact, a new disc may be ready to go around the holidays.
"I think this year is going to be the high point. I have a feeling about it. Seventeen is my lucky number, and everyone I was scared of releasing of albums around me released them all last year—people like Beyoncé and The Weeknd and Bruno Mars," Ed told BBC News earlier this month. "Taylor isn't going to be releasing until probably the end of this year—Christmas is the smartest time to release because that's when everyone buys records, so I've got a full year of just all Ed, all the time."
—Reporting by Holly Passalaqua