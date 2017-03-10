Man Arrested for Stalking and Burglary Inside Taylor Swift's Apartment Building

Taylor Swift may be feeling a bit more safe and sound after this arrest.

E! News can confirm a man named Mohammed Jaffar was arrested earlier this week in the singer's New York City building for burglary, stalking and trespassing.

The individual is currently being held on $20,000 bail. The judge has signed off on an order of protection against Mohammed. According to Page Six, it orders no contact with the pop star.

E! News has reached out to Mohammed's lawyer for comment.

According to a criminal complaint obtained by Page Six, Mohammed allegedly hoped to land a face-to-face meeting with the Grammy winner.