Starbucks to Release Limited Edition Pastel Cups for Spring

Move over, red cup. There's a new Starbucks cup in town.

The international coffee chain surprised its customers Thursday when it announced a first-ever spring line of hot beverage cups; however, they won't be around for long. The pastel-colored cups will debut March 16 and will be available in participating Starbucks stores in the U.S. and Canada for just a few days.

Customers will be able to sip their lattés in pastel green, yellow and blue cups with white dots and hand-drawn designs including a sun and umbrella. Coffee cups never looked so bright!