Céline Dion Releases Beauty and the Beast Song "How Does a Moment Last Forever"

What would Beauty and the Beast be without Céline Dion?
The songbird contributed the 1991 animated film's soundtrack, singing the pop version of the title track with Peabo Bryson. (Angela Lansbury recorded the film version). Bryson and Dion's duet won an Academy Award and a Golden Globe, reaching No. 9 on Billboard's Hot 100 chart.
With the live-action version of Beauty and the Beast premiering March 17 (starring Luke Evans, Josh Gad, Dan Stevens and Emma Watson), veteran composer Alan Menken asked Dion to sing another original ballad. The song, "How Does a Moment Last Forever," plays over the end titles.
"How does a moment last forever? / How can a story never die? / It is love we must hold onto / Never easy, but we try / Sometimes our happiness is captured / Somehow, our time and place stand still / Love lives on inside our hearts and always will," Dion, 48, sings. "Minutes turn to hours, days to years and gone / But when all else has been forgotten / Still our song lives on."
"Maybe some moments weren't so perfect / Maybe some memories not so sweet / But we have to know some bad times / Or are lives are incomplete / Then when the shadows overtake us / Just when we feel all hope is gone / We'll hear our song and know once more / Our love lives on / How does a moment last forever? / How does our happiness endure? / Through the darkest of our troubles / Love is beauty, love is pure / Love pays no mind to desolation / It flows like a river through the soul / Protects, covers, and perseveres / And makes us whole / Minutes turn to hours, days to years and gone / But when all else has been forgotten / Still our song lives on," the superstar sings. "That's how a moment lasts forever / When our song lives on."
Watson also sings a bit of "How Does a Moment Last Forever" in the movie.
Ariana Grande and John Legend updated "Beauty and the Beast" for 2017, while Josh Groban also performed the new track "Evermore." The Disney film's soundtrack was released March 10.