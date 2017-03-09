LAPD Visits Richard Simmons Amid Increasing Speculation Over His Well-Being

Ray Tamarra/Getty Images
As fans continue to wonder about Richard Simmons' current well-being, the Los Angeles Police Department has taken matters into their own hands.
According to TMZ, law enforcement officials made a stop at the fitness guru's home and deemed him of "sound mind."
Tom Estey, Simmons' longtime publicist, tells E! News that there's nothing to be concerned about when it comes to his client and that he is "perfectly fine."
The whereabouts of the workout maven have come increasingly under scrutiny after the launch of the podcast, Missing Richard Simmons.
Earlier this week, Simmons' rep released a statement about the latest allegations claiming that the 68-year-old is being held against his will be his housekeeper, Teresa Reveles.
"Teresa has been working with him for 27 years. So, holding him hostage is the biggest, I mean…Teresa is the housekeeper, she's the caretaker, she is extraordinary, she is amazing, she takes impeccable care of Richard and she has for as long as I have been working with Richard. So that is a complete load of crap."
The spokesperson further explained that his client has made the decision to "live a more private life" on his own.
"People claim that it happened overnight. It really didn't. We were turning down stuff for years and just kind of quieting down, and when he decides that he wants to come back, that's when he'll come back, and when that will be, I have no idea or if he will at all. There really isn't anything to report."