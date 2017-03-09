LAPD Visits Richard Simmons Amid Increasing Speculation Over His Well-Being

As fans continue to wonder about Richard Simmons' current well-being, the Los Angeles Police Department has taken matters into their own hands.

According to TMZ, law enforcement officials made a stop at the fitness guru's home and deemed him of "sound mind."

Tom Estey, Simmons' longtime publicist, tells E! News that there's nothing to be concerned about when it comes to his client and that he is "perfectly fine."

The whereabouts of the workout maven have come increasingly under scrutiny after the launch of the podcast, Missing Richard Simmons.