What Is Facial Cupping & Why Does Kim Kardashian Do It?

General rule of thumb: If Kim Kardashian does something, consider our interests piqued.

When it comes to beauty, Kim knows best. But just because she's on board with something called facial cupping (as seen on her Snapchat), doesn't mean that you're going to know what exactly it is. You might've heard of cupping, but this face-specific version is slightly different. To learn a little bit about Kim's most recently revealed beauty habit, we went straight to the source: Nurse Jamie. After all, the LA-based skin expert is the one who performed the ancient healing method on Kim.

Here's what you need to know.