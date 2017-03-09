Brie Larson Addresses Casey Affleck's Controversial Oscars Win One Last Time

Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Sometimes, actions speak louder than words.
When Brie Larson presented the Best Actor award at the 2017 Oscars, viewers witnessed a star looking less than thrilled at announcing Casey Affleck as the winner.
The proof was in the fact that when Brie handed over the golden statue, she stood to the side and didn't clap.
When appearing at the Hollywood premiere of her latest movie Kong: Skull Island this week, the actress confirmed that her reaction was intentional.
"I think that whatever it was that I did onstage kind of spoke for itself," she told Vanity Fair. "I've said all that I need to say about that topic."
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
In the weeks leading up to the Academy Awards, several articles brought up claims of sexual harassment stemming from a 2010 lawsuit filed by two women who worked with Casey on the film I'm Still Here.
The suit was ultimately settled out of court and Casey has continuously denied the allegations. The actor's team have also called the lawsuits "preposterous and without merit."
"I believe that any kind of mistreatment of anyone for any reason is unacceptable and abhorrent, and everyone deserves to be treated with respect in the workplace and anywhere else," Casey shared with the Boston Globe days after winning his award. "There's really nothing I can do about it. Other than live my life the way I know I live it and to speak to what my own values are and how I try to live by them all the time."
Ultimately, Brie's night at the 2017 Oscars was a still a special one as she witnessed Emma Stone take home Best Actress for her role in La La Land. It's an award Brie herself won just one year earlier after portraying a victim of sexual abuse in Room.
Brie admitted that while inside the Dolby Theatre, she didn't give Emma any advice. Instead, she was there to cheer on the talented star.
"It's less about advice and more about being there for support and telling lots of jokes just to keep it light and put a lot of pressure on the situation," she shared with Christian Bale and Kelly Ripa on Thursday's Live With Kelly.
As for the night she accepted her very own award, Brie has very few recollections of it. Thank goodness for video and photos.
"I'm very grateful that there are photos and it was televised because I don't think, I have no memory of it," she explained.