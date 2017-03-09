Karrueche Tran's Attorneys: She Wants to "Move On" From Chris Brown Drama

Karrueche Tran doesn't want to spend any more time thinking or worrying about Chris Brown.

The 28-year-old model was granted a temporary restraining order against the rapper last month that would last until her court date in March, and now Tran is looking to extend that restraining order. Although there is a legal process to go through, Tran's attorneys, Patrick Blood and Michelle Trigger, tell E! News exclusively that she wants the process to end rapidly.

"Ms. Tran is looking to expeditiously close this matter and quite frankly be able to move on with her life and put this matter behind her as quickly as possible," they told E! News. "We have no other comment at this time."