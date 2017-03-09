Holly Madison Sells Gorgeous Los Angeles Home for $8.2 Million

Where does one end up after living in the Playboy Mansion for years?

If you're Holly Madison, paradise.

The former Girls Next Door star and former main girlfriend of Hugh Hefner—turned Las Vegas performer and author last week sold her and her family's gorgeous remodeled Spanish Colonial Estate in Los Angeles for $8.2 million.

Madison and her husband bought the 8,500-square-foot home in 2014 for $7.1 million. The two-story property contains six bedrooms and eight-and-a-half bathrooms, a large kitchen with a 20-foot marble island, a wood-paneled dining room, an enormous master bedroom with a fireplace, a wine cellar, a game room with a built-in bar and drop-down movie projector, a rooftop deck, a terrace overlooking a gorgeous, lush landscaped garden, a pool and spa, a built-in barbecue and fountains.

Madison lives with her husband Pasquale Rotella, founder of the Electric Daisy Carnival, and their two children, daughter Rainbow, who just turned 4, and 7-month-old son Forest.

The family also owns a home in Las Vegas that they bought in 2013 for $3.47 million. 

