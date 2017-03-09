Kong: Skull Island Review Roundup: Critics Call It a "Rip-Roaring Rumble in the Jungle"

The Eighth Wonder of the World is back.

The colossal ape returns to the big screen Friday in Kong: Skull Island. It's the second film in Legendary's MonsterVerse, following 2014's Godzilla. While the blockbuster draws inspiration from the 1933 classic King Kong (as well as the 1976 and 2005 remakes), screenwriters Dan Gilroy and Max Borenstein wrote an entirely new script from a story by John Gatins and Gilroy.

Jordan Vogt-Roberts directed the PG-13 movie, which features John Goodman, Corey Hawkins, Tom Hiddleston, Samuel L. Jackson, Toby Kebbell, Brie Larson, Thomas Mann, Jason Mitchell, Terry Notary, John Ortiz, John C. Reilly, Jing Tian and Shea Whigham among its ensemble cast.

Here's what critics are saying about the Warner Bros. Pictures movie: