Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez Met Right in Front of Marc Anthony (Ain't it Funny?)

Fast-forward to today and you get an even more awkward situation...for Anthony; Lopez, 47, and Rodriguez, 41, have just begun seeing each other, a source told E! News Wednesday, less than two weeks after Page Six reported that he and 23andMe CEO Anne Wojcicki had split after a year of dating. The two have not commented.

"This is very, very new," the source said about Lopez and Rodriguez. "It's not serious at all. J. Lo is just dating."

"Jennifer and Alex are both not looking for a relationship, just a good light-hearted time," the insider added. "They are on the exact same page."

Lopez had dated Drake, 30, for a couple of months, starting late last year. In early February, a source told E! News J.Lo and the rapper "have taken some time apart," adding, "It mainly had to do with timing." The two have not commented.

On Watch What Happens Live Wednesday, Lopez pleaded the fifth when asked if she had ever turned down a proposal from Drake and also made no mention of Rodriguez.