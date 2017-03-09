David Arquette and Wife Christina Arquette Welcome a Baby Boy Named Augustus Alexis Arquette

Nick Tininenko/Getty Images for Aspen Peak Magazine
Congratulations to David Arquette and his wife Christina Arquette!
E! News can exclusively reveal that the couple has welcomed their second child together, a baby boy named Augustus Alexis Arquette. Augustus, who they plan on calling Gus, was born March 8, 2017. Gus' middle name serves as a tribute to David's late sister, Alexis Arquette, who passed away at age 47 in September 2016. David and Christina are already parents to a 2-year-old boy named Charlie Arquette. Both sons also have a half-sister, Coco, whom David shares with ex-wife Courteney Cox.
Courtesy of David Arquette
E! News also has an exclusive look at their newborn, who couldn't be any cuter. Wearing his hospital beanie, little Gus has the most cherubic face! But he probably just wants to take a nap.
David took to Instagram in October to announce that he and Christina were expecting their second bundle of joy together. The Scream actor shared a precious video of their 2-year-old son, Charlie, and revealed a second boy was on the way.
"So incredibly blessed and honored that my wife @christinaarquette is pregnant with a baby boy!" he captioned the video. "Thank you Christina and humbled gratitude to G-D for this tremendous gift!"
David continued, "Charlie and Coco are so excited and I am over the moon!!!"
In the video, Charlie is seen holding up a sonogram and hugging it closely to his face, giving it the littlest kisses. He then looks at his mom and asks, "A baby?"
Christina responded, "Yeah! It's a baby in my belly! Say, 'Hi, brother!'" The 2-year-old responded adorably, "Hi baby! Hi brother!" before giving the photo a big kiss.