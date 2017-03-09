David Arquette and Wife Christina Arquette Welcome a Baby Boy Named Augustus Alexis Arquette

E! News also has an exclusive look at their newborn, who couldn't be any cuter. Wearing his hospital beanie, little Gus has the most cherubic face! But he probably just wants to take a nap.

David took to Instagram in October to announce that he and Christina were expecting their second bundle of joy together. The Scream actor shared a precious video of their 2-year-old son, Charlie, and revealed a second boy was on the way.

"So incredibly blessed and honored that my wife @christinaarquette is pregnant with a baby boy!" he captioned the video. "Thank you Christina and humbled gratitude to G-D for this tremendous gift!"