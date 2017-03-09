Kristen Stewart Opens Up About "Practical" Decision to Buzz Her Head

She's a buzzed babe!

Kristen Stewart debuted a shocking new look earlier this week, electing to buzz all her hair off and dye it platinum blond. And while it is for an upcoming role, Stewart told Savannah Guthrie and Willie Geist on the Today show Thursday morning that she had planned to do it anyway.

"I'm doing a movie in a couple of weeks called Underwater, and I play a mechanical engineer that's working on an oil rig on the bottom of the ocean floor, so, for me, it was like, it's practical," she said, laughing while stroking her buzzed locks. "I'm not going to be able to have touch-ups once I have the helmet on. I must shave my head."

Surprised, the co-anchors asked, "They didn't ask? You volunteered?"