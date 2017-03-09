Samuel L. Jackson Acts Out His Film Career in 10 Minutes With James Corden

"The path of the righteous man is beset on all sides by the inequities of the selfish and the tyranny of evil men. Blessed is he who, in the name of charity and good will, shepherds the weak through the valley of the darkness. For he is truly his brother's keeper and the finder of lost children," the actor said, while Corden played John Travolta's part. "I will strike down upon thee with great vengeance and furious anger those who attempt to poison and destroy my brothers. And you will know my name is the Lord when I lay my vengeance upon you." Pulp Fiction earned extra love, as Jackson and Corden recreated the "royale with cheese" scene, too.

Other highlights included Jackson reprising his roles from Coming to America, Deep Blue Sea, Die Hard With a Vengeance, Do the Right Thing, The Incredibles, A Time to Kill and Unbreakable.