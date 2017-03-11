Kids' Choice Awards 2017 Winners: The Complete List

Justin Stephens/Nickelodeon
Hey kids, tonight is your night to celebrate!
The 2017 Kids' Choice Awards is finally here and the biggest names from movies, music, TV and more are coming together for pop culture's youngest fans.
Hosted by John Cena, the live show will take place at University of Southern California's Galen Center in the center of beautiful Los Angeles.
Camila Cabello will perform her latest hit "Bad Things" alongside Machine Gun Kelly. In addition Little Mix will take the stage to sing their hearts out.
Ultimately, fans are eagerly waiting to hear if their favorite stars will win big and get slimed Saturday night. Take a look at the complete list of nominees and winners below.
TELEVISION:
Favorite TV Show – Kids' Show
Game Shakers
Girl Meets World
WINNER: Henry Danger
Nicky, Ricky, Dicky & Dawn
The Thundermans
Favorite TV Show – Family Show
Big Bang Theory
Black-ish
WINNER: Fuller House
Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.
Supergirl
The Flash
Favorite Reality Show
America's Funniest Home Videos
WINNER: America's Got Talent
American Ninja Warrior
Paradise Run
Shark Tank
The Voice
Favorite Cartoon
ALVINNN!!! and The Chipmunks
SpongeBob SquarePants
Teen Titans Go!
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
The Amazing World of Gumball
The Loud House
Favorite Male TV Star
Benjamin Flores Jr. (Triple G, Game Shakers)
Aidan Gallagher (Nicky, Nicky, Ricky, Dicky & Dawn)
Jack Griffo (Max, The Thundermans)
WINNER: Jace Norman (Henry, Henry Danger)
Casey Simpson (Ricky, Nicky, Ricky, Dicky & Dawn)
Tyrel Jackson Williams (Leo, Lab Rats)
Favorite Female TV Star
Rowan Blanchard (Riley, Girl Meets World)
Dove Cameron (Liv and Maddie, Liv and Maddie)
Lizzy Greene (Dawn, Nicky, Ricky, Dicky & Dawn)
Kira Kosarin (Phoebe, The Thundermans)
Breanna Yde (Tomika, School of Rock)
WINNER: Zendaya (K.C., K.C. Undercover)
Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Favorite Movie
Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice
Captain America: Civil War
Ghostbusters
Pete's Dragon
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows
Favorite Movie Actor
Ben Affleck (Batman, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice)
Will Arnett (Vernon, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows)
Henry Cavill (Superman, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice)
Robert Downey Jr. (Iron Man, Captain America: Civil War)
Chris Evans (Captain America, Captain America: Civil War)
Chris Hemsworth (Kevin, Ghostbusters)
Favorite Movie Actress
Amy Adams (Lois, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice)
Megan Fox (April, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows)
Scarlett Johansson (Black Widow, Captain America: Civil War)
Felicity Jones (Jyn, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story)
Melissa McCarthy (Abby, Ghostbusters)
Kristen Wiig (Erin, Ghostbusters)
Favorite Animated Movie
WINNER: Finding Dory
Moana
Sing
The Secret Life of Pets
Trolls
Zootopia
Favorite Voice From an Animated Movie
WINNER: Ellen DeGeneres (Dory, Finding Dory)
Kevin Hart (Snowball, The Secret Life of Pets)
Dwayne Johnson (Maui, Moana)
Anna Kendrick (Poppy, Trolls)
Justin Timberlake (Branch, Trolls)
Reese Witherspoon (Rosita, Sing)
Favorite Villain
Helena Bonham Carter (The Red Queen, Alice Through the Looking Glass)
Idris Elba (Krall, Star Trek Beyond)
Will Ferrell (Mugatu, Zoolander 2)
WINNER: Kevin Hart (Snowball, The Secret Life of Pets)
Charlize Theron (Ravenna, The Huntsman: Winter's War)
Spencer Wilding (Darth Vader, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story)
Favorite Butt-Kicker
Ben Affleck (Batman, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice)
Henry Cavill (Superman, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice)
Chris Evans (Captain America, Captain America: Civil War)
Chris Hemsworth (The Huntsman, The Huntsman: Winter's War)
Scarlett Johansson (Black Widow, Captain America: Civil War)
Felicity Jones (Jyn, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story)
Jennifer Lawrence (Mystique, X-Men: Apocalypse)
Zoe Saldana (Lieutenant Uhura, Star Trek Beyond)
BFF's (Best Friends Forever)
Ruby Barnhill & Mark Rylance (Sophie/BFG, The BFG)
WINNER: Kevin Hart & Dwayne Johnson (Bob/Calvin, Central Intelligence)
Kevin Hart & Ice Cube (Ben/James, Ride Along 2)
Chris Pine & Zachary Quinto (Captain Kirk/Spock, Star Trek Beyond)
Neel Sethi & Bill Murray (Mowgli/ Baloo, Jungle Book)
Ben Stiller & Owen Wilson (Derek/Hansel, Zoolander 2)
Favorite Frenemies
Anna Kendrick & Justin Timberlake (Poppy/Branch, Trolls)
Ben Affleck & Henry Cavill (Batman/Superman, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice)
Chris Evans & Robert Downey Jr. (Captain America/Iron Man, Captain America: Civil War)
Ginnifer Goodwin & Jason Bateman (Judy/Nick, Zootopia)
Dwayne Johnson & Auli'i Cravalho (Moana/Maui, Moana)
Anna Kendrick & Justin Timberlake (Poppy/Branch, Trolls)
Charlize Theron & Emily Blunt (Ravenna/Freya, The Huntsman: Winter's War)
Most Wanted Pet
Baloo from The Jungle Book (Bill Murray)
Dory from Finding Dory (Ellen DeGeneres)
Po from Kung Fu Panda 3 (Jack Black)
Red from The Angry Birds Movie (Jason Sudeikis)
Rosita from Sing (Reese Witherspoon)
WINNER: Snowball from The Secret Life of Pets (Kevin Hart)
#Squad
Captain America: Civil War - Chris Evans, Robert Downey Jr., Scarlett Johansson, Sebastian Stan, Anthony Mackie, Don Cheadle, Jeremy Renner, Chadwick Boseman
WINNER: Finding Dory – Ellen DeGeneres, Albert Brooks, Kaitlin Olson, Hayden Rolence, Willem Dafoe, Ed O'Neill, Ty Burrell, Eugene Levy
Ghostbusters – Melissa McCarthy, Kristen Wiig, Kate McKinnon, Leslie Jones
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story – Felicity Jones, Forest Whitaker, Diego Luna, Ben Mendelsohn, Alan Tudyk, Donnie Yen, Riz Ahmed, Mads Mikkelsen
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows – Noel Fisher, Jeremy Howard, Pete Ploszek, Alan Ritchson
X-Men: Apocalypse – James McAvoy, Michael Fassbender, Jennifer Lawrence, Nicholas Hoult, Evan Peters, Tye Sheridan, Ben Hardy, Kodi Smit-McPhee, Sophie Turner, Alexandra Shipp, Olivia Munn
Kevin Winter/Getty Images
MUSIC:
Favorite Music Group
The Chainsmokers
WINNER: Fifth Harmony
Maroon 5
OneRepublic
Pentatonix
Twenty One Pilots
Favorite Male Singer
Drake
Justin Bieber
Bruno Mars
WINNER: Shawn Mendes
Justin Timberlake
The Weeknd
Favorite Female Singer
Adele
Beyoncé
Ariana Grande
WINNER: Selena Gomez
Rihanna
Meghan Trainor
Favorite Song
"24K Magic" — Bruno Mars
"Can't Stop the Feeling!" — Justin Timberlake
"Heathens" — Twenty One Pilots
"Send My Love (To Your New Lover) — Adele
"Side to Side" — Ariana Grande feat. Nicki Minaj
WINNER: "Work From Home" — Fifth Harmony feat. Ty Dolla $ign
Favorite New Artist
Kelsea Ballerini
The Chainsmokers
Daya
Lukas Graham
Solange
Rae Sremmurd
Hailee Steinfeld
Twenty One Pilots
Favorite Music Video
"24K Magic" — Bruno Mars
"Can't Stop the Feeling!" — Justin Timberlake
"Formation" — Beyoncé
"Juju on That Beat" — Zay Hilfigerrr and Zayion McCall
"Me Too" — Meghan Trainor
"Stressed Out" — Twenty One Pilots
Favorite DJ/EDM Artist
Martin Garrix
Calvin Harris
Major Lazer
Skrillex
DJ Snake
Zedd
Favorite Soundtrack
Hamilton
Me Before You
Moana
Sing
Suicide Squad
Trolls
Favorite Viral Music Artist
Tiffany Alvord
Matty B
Carson Lueders
Johnny Orlando
Jacob Sartorius
WINNER: JoJo Siwa
Favorite Global Music Star
5 Seconds of Summer (Australia/New Zealand)
BIGBANG (Asia)
Bruno Mars (North America)
WINNER: Little Mix (U.K.)
Shakira (South America)
Zara Larsson (Europe)
OTHER CATEGORIES:
Favorite Video Game
Just Dance 2017
Lego Marvel's Avengers
Lego Star Wars: The Force Awakens
Minecraft: Story Mode
Paper Mario: Color Splash
Pokémon Moon
The 2017 Kids' Choice Awards airs Saturday night at 8 p.m. on Nickelodeon.
(Originally published Saturday, March 11, 2017 at 7:00 a.m. PST)