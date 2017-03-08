Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez Are Dating: Inside Their "Very New" Romance

Getty Images
Jennifer Lopez appears to be ready to live it up with a handsome new man.
E! News can confirm the music superstar is dating former New York Yankees baseball player Alex Rodriguez.
"This is very, very new," a source shared with E! News. "It's not serious at all. J. Lo is just dating."
"Jennifer and Alex are both not looking for a relationship, just a good light-hearted time," our insider added. "They are on the exact same page."
Reps for each of the parties had no comment.
Back in February, E! News learned that Alex had attended one of Jennifer's "All I Have" shows at the Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino in Las Vegas.
According to a source, the pair interacted backstage and things "just seemed friendly" between them. The pair, however, did pose for photographs together before ending their night.
Another insider said the pair has been spending time together in Miami. The singer and Shades of Blue star has been hanging around the famous city to record her Spanish album.
The romance that remains in very early stages comes after Alex and tech CEO Anne Wojcicki broke up after less than a year of dating. As for Jennifer, we reported just last month that the mother-of-two and Drake have taken some time apart because of their busy schedules.
"They have just cooled things off a bit and it's not as fast as it was in the beginning," a source shared with E! News. "They very well may go to dinner tomorrow or in a month. They are in each other's lives, just doing their own thing now."
LoveBScott.com was the first to report the romance news.
—Additional reporting by Holly Passalaqua