Survivor: Game Changers: Which Players Didn't Make It Past the Premiere?

Perhaps no game of Survivor has ever started off as tense as Survivor: Game Changers did tonight.

That's no surprise, of course, given the fact that this cast is full of characters who made a big impression the first (or second) time they played the game. Everyone arrived in Fiji fully ready to start forming alliances and deciding who to keep and who's got to go, before they even hit land.

The funny thing was that everyone was so busy waiting for someone else to make a big move that no one was making them, meaning it took a while for anything to actually happen. Even the first challenge and tribal council went incredibly smoothly, and the Mana tribe voted Ciera out completely unanimously.

After the first elimination, things got a little more complicated as everyone got a little more paranoid.