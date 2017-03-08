Emma Watson Celebrated International Women's Day by Hiding Feminist Books Throughout New York City

The perfect read for #IWD2017 Thank you @the_bookfairies & @EmmaWatson for making my District line commute better! pic.twitter.com/x8pi3wOfmP

The 26-year-old British actress wrote personal messages in each of the books, which she shared inside a copy of Alice Walker's The Color Purple, are all a part of her feminist book club.

One lucky recipient posted a photo of Emma's handwritten note on Twitter, which read in part, "Congratulations on finding one! I hope you enjoy this book, and I'd encourage you, when finished to leave it somewhere for the next person to find."

Watson remained mostly undercover throughout International Women's Day, but couldn't help but make time for a fan who spotted the celeb outside Blue Stockings Bookstore. In a separate video, the fan, clearly starstruck to see Emma placing books on a nearby bench, embraces the Harry Potter alum with a sweet hug. Too cute!