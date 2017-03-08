Emma Watson Celebrated International Women's Day by Hiding Feminist Books Throughout New York City

Emma Watson hit the streets of New York City to honor this year's International Women's Day

The Beauty and the Beast star and gender rights activist, in partnership with Book Fairies, visited multiple historic sights on Wednesday with one mission in mind: To celebrate the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women through the power of literature.

Watson documented her day on Twitter, writing, "Today I'm a red-striking ninja book-fairy out to spread some wise women's words" before heading out to the Harriet Tubman Memorial, the Joan of Arc Memorial, the Gertrude Stein statue and the Eleanor Roosevelt Monument. 

The 26-year-old British actress wrote personal messages in each of the books, which she shared inside a copy of Alice Walker's The Color Purple, are all a part of her feminist book club.

One lucky recipient posted a photo of Emma's handwritten note on Twitter, which read in part, "Congratulations on finding one! I hope you enjoy this book, and I'd encourage you, when finished to leave it somewhere for the next person to find."

Watson remained mostly undercover throughout International Women's Day, but couldn't help but make time for a fan who spotted the celeb outside Blue Stockings Bookstore. In a separate video, the fan, clearly starstruck to see Emma placing books on a nearby bench, embraces the Harry Potter alum with a sweet hug. Too cute!

Other celebrities who recognized International Women's Day and a Day Without a Woman included Britney SpearsAdele, Ellen DeGeneresand Serena Williams

