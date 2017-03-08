How Amy Schumer and Goldie Hawn Helped Christopher Meloni Grieve the Loss of His Mother

Christopher Meloni knows that his co-stars have his back.

While filming the upcoming movie Snatched, the Hollywood actor was having a total blast with his fellow cast members including Amy Schumer and Goldie Hawn.

Unfortunately, tragedy struck during filming when Christopher learned that his mother had passed away.

While appearing on The Talk Wednesday afternoon, the Law & Order: SVU alum recalled a moment when Amy and Goldie truly lifted up his spirits.

"We have one more shot to do and we're going to jump into a boat and zip up the river and Goldie Hawn and I start talking," Christopher recalled to the co-hosts who were wearing red for International Women's Day. "[I tell her] my mother passed. She grabs me and she hugs me tight."