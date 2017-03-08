How Amy Schumer and Goldie Hawn Helped Christopher Meloni Grieve the Loss of His Mother

While filming the upcoming movie Snatched, the Hollywood actor was having a total blast with his fellow cast members including Amy Schumer and Goldie Hawn.
Unfortunately, tragedy struck during filming when Christopher learned that his mother had passed away.
While appearing on The Talk Wednesday afternoon, the Law & Order: SVU alum recalled a moment when Amy and Goldie truly lifted up his spirits.
"We have one more shot to do and we're going to jump into a boat and zip up the river and Goldie Hawn and I start talking," Christopher recalled to the co-hosts who were wearing red for International Women's Day. "[I tell her] my mother passed. She grabs me and she hugs me tight."
Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Moet & Chandon, Rich Polk/Getty Images for St. John
"She goes, ‘I know, I know, I know,'" Christopher recalled. "I needed that moment."
The actor then shared the exact moment Amy found out the news. In between chatting on her phone, the comedian interjected and asked what the twosome was talking about. When he shared his family news, Amy said "Oh, that's terrible. Hold on one second," before pretending to get back on the phone.
The gesture—meant to be a joke—is exactly what Christopher needed.
"I know she was kidding," he shared with Sara Gilbert, Julie Chen, Aisha Tyler and guest co-hosts Betsy Brandt and Yvette Nicole Brown. "She needed to diffuse all that obvious emotion that was filling up the boat. This is even cuter. Later on she goes, ‘You knew I was kidding, right?'"
Trust on Amy, you helped your co-star in more ways than one.
The Talk airs weekdays at 2 p.m. EST/1 p.m. PST on CBS.
