Charlize Theron, Gisele Bündchen and More Celebrities Ask Us to Fight For Education Equality in New #GirlsCount Campaign

  • By
  • &

by Sara Kitnick |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Emma Watson

Emma Watson Celebrated International Women's Day by Hiding Feminist Books Throughout New York City

Goldie Hawn, Amy Schumer, Christopher Meloni

How Amy Schumer and Goldie Hawn Helped Christopher Meloni Grieve the Loss of His Mother

Maddie Ziegler

10 Surprising Things We Learned From Dance Moms Star Maddie Ziegler's New Tell-All Memoir

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Gisele Bundchen, Charlize Theron, Emmanuelle Chriqui

#GirlsCount

Today Charlize Theron, Gisele Bundchen, and more celebs joined citizens from around the world in counting the number of girls who don't have access to education by recording a short video and uploading it to #GirlsCount, an advocacy campaign in partnership with ONE.org urging world leaders to make a change.

Each video represents one girl who is denied the right to learn. According to ONE's Poverty is Sexist report we can see how educating a girl for a day costs less than a loaf of bread or a daily newspaper and that equal rights for girls means means economic growth. 

 

Olivia Culpo Believes Basic Education Is a Fundamental Right: I'm Shocked By the Degree of Illiteracy There Is In the World

"Educating girls to the same level as boys could benefit developing countries to the tune of at least $112 billion a year. It also helps stabilize societies that are vulnerable to extremism," the report explains. 

Nothing will be done unless we're loud enough and big enough to get the attention of the decision makers, so take a minute to represent one girl somewhere in the world who one day might have the opportunity to go to school because you raised your voice. If poverty is sexist, as the report is titled, then the opposite is true—equality is sexy.

TAGS/ Charity , Gisele Bundchen , Charlize Theron , The Giveback
Success!
Thank you for subscribing.
Success!
Thank you for subscribing.
Error subscribing, please try again