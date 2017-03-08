Tom Cruise Looks Totally Starstruck While Meeting Prince Philip at Buckingham Palace

Meeting the royal family is a mission totally possible for Tom Cruise.

On Wednesday evening, the Hollywood star was a surprise guest at a dinner inside Buckingham Palace to make the 75th anniversary of the Outward Bound Trust.

While following the black-tie dress code, the Mission Impossible star was able to shake hands with Prince Philip also known as The Duke of Edinburgh.

Based on his facial expressions, the actor appeared honored—and thrilled—to meet the royal family member.

The Outward Bound Trust is a charity that helps young people achieve their potential through outdoor pursuits.