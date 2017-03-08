Adriana Lima and New England Patriots Star Julian Edelman Break Up

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Bulgari, Lloyd Bishop/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Adriana Lima is single and may be ready to mingle.
E! News can exclusively confirm the supermodel and New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman have broken up.
While the pair tried to keep their relationship private and never walked a red carpet together, we're told this romance started last summer but ended before Oscars weekend.
According to a source, the reason for the split has to do with conflicting schedules.
Back in February, Adriana supported her man in Houston at the 2017 Super Bowl. During the biggest game of the year, Julian made a diving catch that led his team to tie the game.
When asked if she thought Julian caught the ball for her, Adriana joked to E! News, "I think I'm a better catch than that."
Since the breakup, a source tells E! News that Adriana is focused on modeling, starting her acting career and raising her two daughters.
In fact, she most recently covered Ocean Drive Magazine and enjoyed Oscar weekend solo where she attended Vanity Fair's annual bash.
"Peacemaker Angel... Can't we all just get along?" she joked on Instagram while posing with frenemies Jimmy Kimmel and Matt Damon. "@jimmykimmel #mattdamon #oscars #vanityfair."
As for Julian, he's currently enjoying the off-season after a huge Super Bowl win. One thing on the agenda? A head-turning beard cut.
"Officially the offseason boyssss," he wrote on Instagram earlier this month when showcasing his look. " ✂️✂️✂️thanks @piniandco."