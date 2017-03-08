Hot Bod Alert! Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky Hit the Beach With Their Twin Boys

Media-Mode / Splash News
Now here's a little Hump Day inspiration to get us through the week.
Chris Hemsworth was recently spotted enjoying some fun in the sun with wife Elsa Pataky and their two twin sons, 2-year-old Tristan and Sasha, at the beach in Byron Bay, Australia. The Thor: Ragnarok hunk sported a pair of low-rise swim trunks for the afternoon outing, where he caught a few waves on a surfboard with his mini-me's in tow.
As per usual, Hemsworth's jaw-dropping physique was hard to ignore, and suddenly we can forgive the actor for chopping off his luscious blonde locks for the Norse god's third standalone movie. Of the Marvel makeover, Chris told Entertainment Weekly, "It felt like a rebirth for me as the actor but also as the character."
Meanwhile, Hemsworth's leading lady defines spring break goals in her multi-colored bikini and sassy bangles on both her wrists and ankle. The 40-year-old mother of three looked fit and fabulous (abs for days!) and added a sporty touch to her beachwear with a fitted black hat.
Chris, 33, couldn't help but share a sweet photo to Instagram of Tristan and Sasha walking toward the beach together.
"My son said to his brother "Tristan hold my hand so you don't get eaten by a crocodile" #mykids #littlelegends @australia #byronbay," the Aussie native captioned the precious moment. Too cute!
Elsa and Chris, who wed in 2010, also share a 4-year-old daughter named India Rose.
Now, who's ready to hit the gym?