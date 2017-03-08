Hot Bod Alert! Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky Hit the Beach With Their Twin Boys

Now here's a little Hump Day inspiration to get us through the week.

Chris Hemsworth was recently spotted enjoying some fun in the sun with wife Elsa Pataky and their two twin sons, 2-year-old Tristan and Sasha, at the beach in Byron Bay, Australia. The Thor: Ragnarok hunk sported a pair of low-rise swim trunks for the afternoon outing, where he caught a few waves on a surfboard with his mini-me's in tow.

As per usual, Hemsworth's jaw-dropping physique was hard to ignore, and suddenly we can forgive the actor for chopping off his luscious blonde locks for the Norse god's third standalone movie. Of the Marvel makeover, Chris told Entertainment Weekly, "It felt like a rebirth for me as the actor but also as the character."