Casey Anthony Reveals Her Thoughts on Having Another Child 9 Years After Caylee's Death

Casey Anthony has thought about having another child in the nine years since Caylee Anthony's death.
In a new interview with the Associated Press, Casey claims that her daughter "is still the central part of my life, the central part of my being, always will be."
But if there was an opportunity to welcome another child, the Florida resident has some concerns.
"If I am blessed enough to have another child—if I'd be dumb enough to bring another kid into this world knowing that there'd be a potential that some jackass, their little snot-nose kid would then say something mean to my kid—I don't think I could live with that," she shared with the outlet.
Although Casey was found not guilty by a Florida jury in regards to the murder of her two-year-old daughter, she was convicted of lying to the police. In her latest interview (via The Seattle Times), Casey claimed that many people fail to tell the truth to authorities.
AP Photo/Joshua Replogle
"People lie to the cops every day," she explained. "Cops lie to people every day; I'm just one of the unfortunate idiots who admitted that they lied."
When asked if she regrets lying or if she wishes that she got her story straight from the beginning, Casey argues that it wouldn't have changed her situation.
"Even if I would've told them everything that I eventually told to the psychologist who evaluated me and the two psychologists who evaluated me over the course of three years--I hate to say this, but I firmly believe I would still have been in the same place," she explained. "Because cops believe other cops. Cops tend to victimize the victims. I've never tried to make myself a victim. I see why I was treated the way I was, even had I been completely truthful."
On Tuesday morning, the first part of Casey's interview with the Associated Press was released. According to the publication, Casey texted the reporter asking to kill the story.
Casey's request came after she participated in five on-the-record interviews over a one-week period, many of which were audiotaped. The Associated Press ultimately published her interview this week.
"I don't give a s--t about what anyone thinks about me," Casey said. "I don't care about that. I never will. I'm OK with myself. I sleep pretty good at night."