Amal Clooney Shows Baby Bump in What Could be the Ultimate International Women's Day Poster

Frame it: Amal Clooney may have just won International Woman's Day.
The pregnant British human rights lawyer and wife of George Clooney was spotted leaving the headquarters of the United Nations in New York City Wednesday, showcasing her baby bump in a dark grey pencil skirt, short cropped blazer and grey and black striped pumps. A source told E! News she visited the U.N. to attend the high-level "The Fight against Impunity for Atrocities: Bringing Da'esh to Justice" event, which was co-organized by the Permanent Missions of Belgium, Canada, Germany, Iraq and the United Kingdom and the Global Centre for the Responsibility to Protect.
Amal had also visited the U.N. in September, when she spoke at the General Assembly about women from the persecuted Yazidi minority group who survived being raped and enslaved by ISIS terrorists and criticizing the U.N. for failing to help protect their people from the group and bring their men to justice for genocide and other crimes. Amal wants ISIS to be prosecuted by the International Criminal Court.
One of the lawyer's clients is Nobel Peace Prize nominee Nadia Murad Basee Taha, one ISIS' victims. She also spoke at the U.N. with Amal in September. They were invited when Taha was appointed a U.N. Goodwill Ambassador.
"I am ashamed as a supporter of the United Nations that states are failing to prevent or even punish genocide because they find that their own interests get in the way," Amal said in her speech. "I am ashamed as a lawyer that there is no justice being done and barely a complaint being made about it. I am ashamed as a woman that girls like Nadia could have their bodies sold and used as battlefields. I am ashamed as a human being that we ignore their cries for help."
"I am proud to sit beside this young woman whose strength and leadership astounds me,. She has defied all the labels that life has given her: orphan, rape victim, slave, refugee. She has instead created new ones. Survivor, Yazidi leader, women's advocate. Nobel Peace Prize nominee. And now, as of today, Goodwill ambassador," Amal said. "I am proud to know you Nadia, and I am sorry that we have failed you."
Being married to one of the most famous celebs in the world and one of Hollywood's former most popular bachelors has led the public to learn more about Amal's work. Now pregnant, she draws even more attention.
Your information may be shared with other NBCUniversal businesses and used to better tailor our services and advertising to you. For more details about how we use your information, see our Privacy Policy. If you are located outside of the U.S., your information may be transferred to, processed and used in the U.S.