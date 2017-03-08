Here's a Graphic Liner Tip You Can Actually Do

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Your go-to cat-eye will never go out of style, but what fun is makeup if you don't switch it up?
We're not telling you to ditch your precious liquid eyeliner—just the opposite, in fact. Celeb makeup artist Suzie Kim
explains, "A lot of celebs are experimenting with the graphic eyeliner look! We even saw this fresh, new trend on the runway." Case in point: Emma Watson
's own take on her latest stop of the Beauty and the Beast
press tour.
Now, we know what you might be thinking and no, just because celebs are doing it on the red carpet doesn't mean it's not wearable in real life.
The idea is that you're creating a super-minimal look with the emphasis on hollow spaces between the product lines. "I've seen a few different variations that I love: a little corner V-shape near the outer eye, a line drawn onto the crease and a line that drops a few inches lower than your bottom lash line," noted the pro.
With this method, you're not filling in thick lines or smudging anything, so even if you choose a bright color, it still feels very doable and actually takes less time. "Less product also makes it easier to correct if you mess up," mentioned the beauty guru. Simply erase the small line and start over (much less of a chore than starting from scratch after your usual heavily-lined cat-eye).
So whether you choose to use a classic black or pop of color, this is a fresh new look you can wear to the office straight through to a night on the town.
Pro tip: Feel free to experiment with designs and colors! Find the combo that suits you best.