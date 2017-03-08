Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck Are Co-Parents, Not a Couple: "Nothing Has Changed"

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner's relationship status continues to raise questions.

The self-proclaimed co-parents announced their separation nearly two years ago, but the husband and wife of 10 years has made little movement since that public declaration, considering the actor has not moved out and still considers the family's property his primary residence.

As of late, reports have been brewing that Garner is ready to file for divorce, but according to sources, that's not necessarily the case. "Their relationship is very fluid and nothing has really changed," one source told E! News. "They have been working at their relationship for the past few years."