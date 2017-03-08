Gigi Hadid Photographs Boyfriend Zayn Malik for Versace Versus Campaign

Gigi Hadid
A superstar model has a new gig as a photographer.
Gigi Hadid stepped behind the camera to photograph her boyfriend Zayn Malik for the Versus Versace SS17 campaign. Hadid selected Malik and model Adwoa Aboah—who was just featured alongside Kendall Jenner on the cover of Vogue's March issue—as her muses for the shoot.
"The Versus campaign captures everything that is special about Zayn, Gigi and Adwoa," Donatella Versace says in a statement. "They are young people who define the mood of their generation with their honesty, energy and their love."
Hadid and Mailk have a history with the label. She has walked in several shows, while he has an upcoming special collection that will be released in June. "It was so sick to work with Versus. Dontella is a G," Malik says. "It was extra special that Gigi shot the campaign."
The images were taken on digital cameras and an iPhone, and they were shot very casually "throughout an evening hanging out in a suite at the legendary Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles," according to a press release. Hadid shared photos on her Instagram, writing, "My man by me for @versus_versace SS17 !!."
Photography is more than just a hobby for Hadid. On Monday, V magazine announced she's shooting a "secret project."
The brand teased the campaign last week with a behind-the-scenes video of the photo shoot, where Hadid was directing Malik just before he kissed her.
