Gigi Hadid Photographs Boyfriend Zayn Malik for Versace Versus Campaign

A superstar model has a new gig as a photographer.

Gigi Hadid stepped behind the camera to photograph her boyfriend Zayn Malik for the Versus Versace SS17 campaign. Hadid selected Malik and model Adwoa Aboah—who was just featured alongside Kendall Jenner on the cover of Vogue's March issue—as her muses for the shoot.

"The Versus campaign captures everything that is special about Zayn, Gigi and Adwoa," Donatella Versace says in a statement. "They are young people who define the mood of their generation with their honesty, energy and their love."

Hadid and Mailk have a history with the label. She has walked in several shows, while he has an upcoming special collection that will be released in June. "It was so sick to work with Versus. Dontella is a G," Malik says. "It was extra special that Gigi shot the campaign."