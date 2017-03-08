Priyanka Chopra Is Spreading This Message to Women

Happy International Women's Day!

The world is celebrating women in a major way, and the beauty industry is embracing it. Conglomerates and boutique brands alike are showing their appreciation for their female shoppers with empowering campaigns and products. And, what better way to deliver a message to customers than through the celebrities they love?

Beauty corporations, like Proctor & Gamble-owned Pantene, are using big time budgets to collaborate with A-listers to spread the message. Last year, the hair company enlisted Priyanka Chopra as the face of the "Strong Is Beautiful" campaign, which demonstrates the brand's mission to celebrate the strength, intelligence and ferocity of women. They aren't alone. Dove and L'Oréal also have prioritized empowering messaging (and marketing).