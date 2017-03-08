Scarlett Johansson Covers Up a Stripper's Murder in Rough Night Trailer

Macall B. Polay/CTMG, Inc.
This looks like a Rough Night, indeed.
Described as an "edgy R-rated comedy," the Columbia Pictures comedy reunites five best friends from college (played by Jillian Bell, Ilana Glazer, Scarlett Johansson, Zoë Kravitz and Kate McKinnon) for wild bachelorette weekend in Miami. Things take a dark turn when they accidentally kill a male stripper and devise a scheme to cover it up. Ty Burrell, Colton Haynes, Hasan Minhaj, Demi Moore, Enrique Murciano and Karan Soni round out the ensemble cast.
BuzzFeed debuted the trailer via Facebook Wednesday.
On the eve of the trailer's release, Haynes shared his excitement—and his anxieties—in a Snapchat video. "I'm nervous because I may or may not have a lot of clothes on in this movie," he said. "I don't know what made the trailer or not. So, you guys might be seeing something."
Director Lucia Aniello co-wrote the script with Paul W. Downs (of Broad City fame). Initially titled Rock That Body, the film was included on the 2015 Black List of unproduced screenplays.
Aniello and Downs produced the comedy alongside Dave Becky and Matt Tolmach, while Matthew Hirsch served as its executive producer. Downs also has a role in the ensemble movie.
The movie features plenty of over-the-top and in-your-face moments of debauchery. But more than anything, Aniello tells BuzzFeed, "It's a movie about friendships. It was really more about honing in on our experience of having friendships from high school and college that have evolved and maybe gotten a little bit distant. What does it feel like when you reconnect with those people? Are people excited to be reunited? Are they resentful? What is that experience like?" After the movie comes out, she adds, "Hopefully it will have people reflecting on their own lives and their own friendships and relate to friendships that maybe should be worked on."
Rough Night is in theaters June 16.