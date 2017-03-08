Drew Barrymore's Daughter Frankie Makes Her Red Carpet Debut and Could Totally Star in an E.T. Reboot

It's like stepping into a time machine...no, actually, into that other '80s movie.

Drew Barrymore brought daughter Frankie to the 2017 Society of MSK's Bunny Hop in New York City Tuesday and the two walked the beige carpet together, marking the almost 3-year-old girl's official "red" carpet debut. And little Frankie is almost the spitting image of her mom when she was a child star—if anyone decides to reboot the 1982 classic E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial, the child could totally take over Drew's role of Gertie.

Drew dressed her little girl in a warm, fuzzy light gray coat, worn over a patterned dress, white tights and silver Mary Janes. She also sported an adorable pink ribbon in her hair. The proud mom wore a gray floral short sleeve shirt, paired with a white patterned maxi dress. The two posed for photos alone as well as with a performer dressed as the Easter Bunny.