North West and Penelope Disick Bond With Cousin Dream Kardashian

Dream Kardashian already has a cool squad.

Daddy Rob Kardashian shared a photo of his baby girl hanging out with his cousins, North West and Penelope Disick, and it's clear they're quickly becoming a trio. Both North and Penelope adorably rest their hands on the 4-month-old girl as she lies comfortably in her pram.

"Cousin Love," Rob wrote with a few blue heart emojis.

Rob has become quite the doting dad since welcoming his daughter into his world, sharing pictures and videos of Dream being too cute for words. In fact, Dream has won him over so much already that Rob already admitted that he can "never say no" to his daughter.