Tarek El Moussa on Christina and the Kids: "We're Still a Family Even if We're Not Together"

Tarek El Moussa and Christina El Moussa are putting on a united front.

One week after Christina graced the cover of People, Tarek is profiled in the magazine's March 20 issue, on sale Friday. "I'll always love Christina," he says. "She's the mother of my children."

Tarek filed for divorce in January, one month after the stars of HGTV's Flip or Flop announced their separation. The El Moussas had secretly split in May 2016 after a dispute involving a gun. Today, Tarek, 35, confesses, "I feel like a huge weight has been lifted since the news came out."