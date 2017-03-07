Kristen Stewart Debuts Her Shaved Head on the Red Carpet

Kristen Stewart is showing off a brand-new look.

At the Los Angeles premiere for her new movie Personal Shopper, the actress stepped out in a black crop top and matching pants.

Ultimately, it wasn't the fashion fans were talking about. Instead, it was Kristen's much shorter (and blonder) hairstyle that turned heads on the red carpet.

Whether posing solo or with director Olivier Assayas, Kristen certainly got fans talking while stepping out at The Carondelet House in Los Angeles.

For those wondering why she changed her hair so drastically, there appears to be a big reason behind the buzzed cut.