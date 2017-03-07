Kendra Wilkinson-Baskett Says She’s ''Moved On'' From the Playboy World: I Don't Give a F--k About Impressing People

by McKenna Aiello

Kendra Wilkinson-Baskett won't let her past dictate her future. 

The former Girls Next Door star, who famously dated Hugh Hefner and lived in the Playboy Mansion in the early 2000s, penned a lengthy message to Instagram on Tuesday about distancing herself from the racy brand. "Sometimes it's hard always being labeled a Playboy girl cuz I've never ever seen myself that way," Kendra captioned a sexy photo of herself in a pool. 

She added, "I left the playboy world almost 10 years ago n have moved on in my life. Comparing me now to that 18 year old girl then is apples n oranges. I can give a f--k about meeting standards and impressing people."

After marrying her now-husband Hank Baskett at the Playboy Mansion in 2009, Kendra went on to star in her own self-titled reality show and give birth to a son and daughter, ages 7 and 2-years-old. 

Photos

Stars Who Posed Nude for Playboy

Kendra Wilkinson

Paul Fenton/ZUMA

The 31-year-old went on, "Who I am is who I am n the people who follow my journey know what's up n I love you guys. Got a lot coming up n can't wait to share it with all of you. "

Kendra has never shied away from discussing her experience with Playboy publicly, and in an exclusive interview with E! News last October, she reminisced about the most positive aspects it afforded her. 

"You know what my favorite part of living there was? Hef. At first, it wasn't. I moved into the Playboy Mansion at 18 years old. I went in for the party, but I left with a best friend," Kendra told us. Aww!

As for those future projects Kendra can't wait to reveal, guess we'll have to wait and see!

