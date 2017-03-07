Joe Jonas Is Open to Making Camp Rock 3 With Nick Jonas and Demi Lovato (But Only If It's Rated R)

There's no more hiding what kind of movie Camp Rock 3 could be in the future.

It's been nearly seven years since fans were treated to Disney Channel's popular movie franchise. And while many of those viewers have grown up into adults, there's still plenty of hope that another installment could be in the works.

If and when the opportunity came about to make Camp Rock 3 a reality, would the cast be down?

"If it made sense, sure," Joe Jonas shared with Marie Claire. "For all of us—Demi, Nick, it would be funny to do a spin on it. Do the graduating days, make it kinda dark. An adult film."

"Well, not an adult film," the DNCE frontman added. "An R-rated film. We've joked around about the idea a couple times."