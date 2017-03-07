Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom ''Still Text and Talk'' After Their Breakup, But Is There Hope for Getting Back Together?

Katy Perryand Orlando Bloom's break up is still chained to the read receipts.
Now a week after the couple announced their split, E! News has an exclusive update about where they stand as seemingly amicable exes.
A source tells us the Pirates of the Caribbean star is "cool" with the pop star, adding that they "still text and talk." These aren't just any 'ol friendly check-in texts—our insider reveals Katy and Orlando have also spent time with each other since ending their 10-month long relationship.
As for whether or not the lovebirds will ever reconcile romantically, the idea isn't completely far-fetched. The source shares, "He is just not ready for a serious relationship, but getting back together with Perry is not out of the question."
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Weinstein Company
"He cares deeply for Perry and they have a very carefree dynamic with each other," the insider adds. "They are both free spirits."
One indication Katy and Orlando have nothing but love for each other? While the "Chained to the Rhythm" songstress was busy performing at the iHeartRadio Music Awards on Sunday, it's possible Bloom (who shares a 6-year-old son with ex Miranda Kerr) was watching after her beloved pooches.
The British actor shared a video to Instagram of Katy's dogs, though it's unclear if the playdate actually happened post-breakup.
Regardless, Perry herself has spoken out about pressing pause on the relationship, putting feud rumors to rest once and for all.
"How bout a new way of thinking for 2017," she tweeted. "U can still b friends & love ur former partners! No one's a victim or a villain, get a life y'all!"