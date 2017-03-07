Joe Manganiello Writes a 40-Page Book of Love for Sofia Vergara

Joe Manganiello and Sofia Vergara are still on their honeymoon.
OK, maybe not literally. But if Manganiello's interview with Cosmopolitan U.K. is any indication, Vergara is a very lucky lady. The actors began dating in 2014, and as the actor recalls, "I was on a press tour when I found out Sofia was single [after her split from Nick Loeb]. My friend is an editor, and told me she was about to make the announcement. I got her number from [her Modern Family co-star] Jesse Tyler Ferguson, then flew to New Orleans to take her on a date."
Manganiello proposed six months later on Christmas Day, and the actors got married in Palm Beach, Fla., on Nov. 21, 2015. Guests included Matt Bomer, Julie Bowen, Jenna Dwan-Tatum, Ed O'Neill, Paul Ruebens, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Channing Tatum and Reese Witherspoon.
Cosmopolitan U.K.
From the beginning, Manganiello and Vergara shared a special connection. "Sofia and I have always put each other's wellbeing first, and that's how I knew she was the one." As for the most romantic thing he's ever done for his wife, he gushes, "I wrote her a book as a gift for our first anniversary. It was about how we met—as well as our courting—and was about 40 pages long."
So, it should come as no surprise when Manganiello says, "I love my wife a lot."
The couple can argue from time to time, but it never lasts. "The best advice I've been given about women came from a good friend," he reveals in Cosmopolitan U.K.'s April Issue (on newsstands now). "He said, 'Would you rather be right or happy?' I go for happy every time."
It's a sentiment Vergara certainly shares.
As the actress told E! News' Giuliana Rancic at the 2017 SAG Awards, "We feel like we're newlyweds." Asked what he loves most about her, she laughingly replied, "I think everything!"