Joe Manganiello Writes a 40-Page Book of Love for Sofia Vergara

From the beginning, Manganiello and Vergara shared a special connection. "Sofia and I have always put each other's wellbeing first, and that's how I knew she was the one." As for the most romantic thing he's ever done for his wife, he gushes, "I wrote her a book as a gift for our first anniversary. It was about how we met—as well as our courting—and was about 40 pages long."

So, it should come as no surprise when Manganiello says, "I love my wife a lot."

The couple can argue from time to time, but it never lasts. "The best advice I've been given about women came from a good friend," he reveals in Cosmopolitan U.K.'s April Issue (on newsstands now). "He said, 'Would you rather be right or happy?' I go for happy every time."