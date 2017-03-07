A Timeline of Casey Anthony's Life in the Public Eye

Red Huber-Pool/Getty Images
Until 2008, Casey Anthony was just a regular person who became a mom to daughter Caylee Anthony. Eventually, that changed. In June 2008, Caylee was seen for the last time, but she wasn't reported missing until July 15, 2008, when Casey's mother, Cindy Anthony, filed the missing persons report. One day later, Casey is arrested for child neglect and tells police that her nanny kidnapped her daughter. Later, a woman of the same name, Zenaida Gonzalez, sued Casey for defamation. Authorities announced in December that skeletal remains found in a wooded area near the Anthony home were Caylee's. After that, Casey no longer lived a private life.
Tuesday morning, the Associated Press released part of a series of interviews with Casey in which she once again denied knowing how her daughter died nine years ago. Casey's trial captivated the world, with many believing that she was the killer.
Splash News
Ultimately, she was found not guilty.
Here is a timeline of everything that happened in Casey's public life, during the trial and after:
Dec. 11, 2008: Caylee Anthony's remains found in the woods.
May 2011: Casey's trial begins.
July 5, 2011: The jury deliberates for nearly 11 hours before handing down a not-guilty verdict for first-degree murder, aggravated child abuse and aggravated manslaughter of a child. She is, however, found guilty of four misdemeanor counts of providing false information to law enforcement. Two counts were later dropped, but she served three years in prison awaiting trial.
Sept. 12, 2011: Casey's parents appear on Dr. Phil in a three-part series. During the interview, Casey's father says he thinks Casey accidentally gave her daughter too much of a sedative to have more freedom. Casey's mother, however, disagreed, and said Caylee's death must have been accidental because the jury found her not guilty.
Sept. 15, 2011: Judge Perry rules that Casey owes authorities nearly $98,000 for the costs of investigating Caylee's disappearance. Days later, the judge orders her to pay an additional $119,822 to the police, bringing the total to more than $217,000.
Jan. 5, 2012: A YouTube video of Anthony, reportedly shot in October, surfaces. In the 4 1/2-minute clip, Casey doesn't mention her daughter but did suggest she would stay in hiding "at least until the end of February."
June 12, 2012: Casey opens up in an exclusive interview with Piers Morgan and maintained her innocence despite the public scrutiny she faced. "I've never been a party girl. I don't drink now. I've probably had a handful of beers since I've been on probation," she told Piers at the time. Casey later added, "The caricature of me that is out there, it couldn't be further from the truth."
Jan. 25, 2013: Casey files for Chapter 7 bankruptcy protection in federal court. She had filed that she had $1,000 in assets and $792,000 in debts stemming from attorney's fees.
Sept. 17, 2015: A federal judge tosses out the defamation lawsuit filed by Gonzalez.
March 7, 2017: A multi-part interview with the Associated Press is released even though Casey tried to have the story killed. In it, she says she knows people believe she killed her daughter, but she insists she's innocent. "Caylee would be 12 right now and would be a total badass," the Florida resident said. "I would like to think she'd be listening to classic rock and playing sports and not taking s--t from anybody."