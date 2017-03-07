What International Fame Really Means to Amal Clooney

Amal has been working with Nadia Murad, who was captured by ISIS in 2014 but escaped after three months, during which time she was raped by a dozen men and often prayed for death. "Victims have all said they actually want their day in court. It's not going to be easy, but we're working on multiple fronts," Amal told NBC News last year. Before taking Nadia's case, she spoke to George about the dangers involved. "He met Nadia, too, and I think he was moved for the same reason. He understood I have spent my career working on international justice and this is a clear case of genocide and genocide that's gone completely unaddressed and ignored."

