Lily Collins Pens Forgiving Letter to Dad Phil Collins: It's Not Too Late

Lily Collins is speaking her piece.

After 27 years spent handling her famous father's limelight—and all the personal challenges that came with it—the Golden Globe-nominated actress is telling Phil Collins exactly how she feels about him today.

In a letter written in her new memoir, Unfiltered: No Shame, No Regrets, Just Me, with excerpts published by The Daily Mail, the star puts it all out on the table.

"We all make choices and, although I don't excuse some of yours, at the end of the day we can't rewrite the past," she penned. "I'm learning how to accept your actions and vocalise how they made me feel. I accept and honour the sadness and anger I felt toward the things you did or didn't do, did or didn't give me."