Ciara Poses Topless and Opens Up About Her Second Pregnancy

Dani Brubaker/HarpersBazaar.com
Ciara is showing off her "Goodies" for HarpersBazaar.com.
The 31-year-old singer, who is expecting a child with husband Russell Wilson, bares her baby bump in a sexy photo shoot for the fashion magazine. Ciara won't reveal when she's due, but jokes she has two babies on the way. Says the "Get Up" singer, "I got this baby and my album."
Since marrying the Seattle Seahawks quarterback last spring, Ciara says their relationship is "even greater" than when they began dating in early 2015. "When you know they're going to be your champion, always in the corner..." she says, trailing off.
After a messy, public breakup with Future, Wilson's calm demeanor was a welcome change for Ciara. "If someone's not supporting you and your vision and your dream—whether it's your relationship partner, your friend, whomever—then you've got to make sure to keep it moving," the singer says. "If people aren't lifting you up, even if you're the strongest person in the world, eventually it does chip away at you. You don't even realize that you're losing yourself. And that's the scariest place to be in life.
"I don't want to lose myself. I love myself too much," Ciara adds. "I love life too much."
"Once you're able to really be truly truthful with yourself, it's life-changing," the pop star admits. "You have way more compassion than you imagine, you're sensitive to the right things."
Welcoming son Future Jr. in May 2014 taught her patience, "above all."
Ciara's 2-year-old son can't wait to welcome a sibling. "He'll randomly pull my shirt up and be like, 'I want to see the baby. Hello, baby. How you doing, baby? I love you, baby. OK, talk to you later, baby. Bye, bye,'" she gushes. "Then he'll kiss me on my belly and put my shirt back down."
Throughout her pregnancy, Ciara has been craving oranges and ice water (and Japanese green tea if she needs caffeine). As her due date approaches, the singer says, "I'm just super excited about this time in my life. Like, Oh my gosh, I can see my son running around, and soon it's going to be two of these creatures running around! Our hands will be full of non-stop action."