Ciara Poses Topless and Opens Up About Her Second Pregnancy

After a messy, public breakup with Future, Wilson's calm demeanor was a welcome change for Ciara. "If someone's not supporting you and your vision and your dream—whether it's your relationship partner, your friend, whomever—then you've got to make sure to keep it moving," the singer says. "If people aren't lifting you up, even if you're the strongest person in the world, eventually it does chip away at you. You don't even realize that you're losing yourself. And that's the scariest place to be in life.

"I don't want to lose myself. I love myself too much," Ciara adds. "I love life too much."

"Once you're able to really be truly truthful with yourself, it's life-changing," the pop star admits. "You have way more compassion than you imagine, you're sensitive to the right things."