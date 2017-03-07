Adele Hilariously Freaks Out Over a Mosquito Mid-Concert: "It Was Sucking My Blood!"

Let it be known: Adele and bugs do not mix well.

The Grammy-winning songstress was performing in Australia Sunday night when a mosquito bit her. Adele immediately freaked out, screaming incoherently and running across the stage to get away from the insect. "I'm sorry, I'm not Australian, I don't like bugs! It was sucking my blood, it was sucking my blood!" she screams in a fan-recorded video.

"They're everywhere," she continued, as the crowd laughed. "They're all trying to kill me!"