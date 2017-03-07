Adele Hilariously Freaks Out Over a Mosquito Mid-Concert: "It Was Sucking My Blood!"

Let it be known: Adele and bugs do not mix well.
The Grammy-winning songstress was performing in Australia Sunday night when a mosquito bit her. Adele immediately freaked out, screaming incoherently and running across the stage to get away from the insect. "I'm sorry, I'm not Australian, I don't like bugs! It was sucking my blood, it was sucking my blood!" she screams in a fan-recorded video.
"They're everywhere," she continued, as the crowd laughed. "They're all trying to kill me!"
Adele freaking out because a mosquito was on her is hilarious ? #AdeleLive2017 pic.twitter.com/Vqz6cd2f4f— Adele Union (@AdeleUnion) March 6, 2017
Kevin Winter/Getty Images for NARAS
Unfortunately, this isn't the first time a pest has crashed one of Adele's concerts. The "Hello" songstress received a visit from a bat in November at her Mexico City concert. "Welcome to Mexico," she joked at the time. "It's really good to be here, but a f--king bat?"
Adele's concerts have always been eventful, even when it's not intentional. During the same concert as the mosquito incident, the British singer confirmed she and longtime love Simon Konecki were officially married.
At the 2017 Grammys last month, Adele had thanked her "husband" in an acceptance speech, fueling longtime speculation that she and Simon, with whom she shares 4-year-old son Angelo, had quietly gotten married. Speculation was also fueled when she and Simon were seen wearing what appeared to be wedding rings.
But at her Brisbane concert, Adele said she is "married now."
"I was trying to remember how it was I felt at the beginning of the relationship that inspired that record, because as bad as a break up can be, as bitter and horrible and messy as it can be, that feeling when you first fall for someone is the best feeling on earth and I am addicted to that feeling," she said onstage. "Obviously I can't go through with those feelings because I'm married now. I've found my next person."
Congratulations again, Adele!