Lisa Kudrow Dismisses That "F--kable" Comment, Also Doesn't Like Telling You There Will Never Be a Friends Reunion

Lisa Kudrow wants you to know that her now infamous "f--kable" moment didn't hurt her as much as you may think.

Kudrow recently revealed on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen that a guest star on Friends once told her she was finally "f--kable" after seeing her in hair and makeup.

The story became international headline news.

"We all just need to calm down," Kudrow told me while promoting her latest movie, the adorable animated flick The Boss Baby. "It was just some uncomfortable word that someone said. Some people seem to be getting upset like it was sexism, an attack, a hate crime, and it's like, 'No, no, no!' It was just some words said that were insensitive and it made me uncomfortable for three minutes and then we had a show to do."

In other words, Kudrow said, "There is a great saying—sticks and stones will break your bones, but names will never hurt you."

And while Kudrow and the rest of her Friends co-stars always insist there will never be a reunion of their hit NBC series, she does feel bad breaking the fans' hearts. "It feels horrible to disappoint people," she said.

Another Kudrow reunion we won't be seeing? Romy and Michele's High School Reunion. At one time, she and co-star Mira Sorvino were intent on making a sequel. "We had a great idea, too—Romy and Michele Get Divorced," she explained. "Isn't that a great idea?"

Sounds pretty great to us. Unfortunately, producers and the studio didn't bite.

The Boss Baby is in theaters on March 31. The film stars Tobey Maguire as a man who tells the story of when his baby brother was born. He and the wise-cracking business-suit-wearing infant (Alec Baldwin) go on a quest to save the world from a villain (Steve Buscemi), who is trying to destroy the feeling of love through his company Puppy Co.

