Kim Kardashian Trolls the Internet With Warped Butt Photo: "Haters Will Say It's Photoshopped"

Snapchat
Kim Kardashian's sense of humor is out to play.
The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star used Snapchat to poke fun at the Internet trolls who claim everything has been nip, tucked and photoshopped. Sharing a photo of her body that's visibly warped around her waist and butt, Kim wrote, "Haters will say it's photoshopped."
That they will, Kim!
Last week Kim made it clear that she's teaching her kids, Saint West and North West, the fun of social media when she shared several selfies of her and her baby boy. Although Nori tends to be Kim's mini Snapchat star, Saint became the leading man on her Instagram page.
As Saint sat in his high-chair, Kim managed to snap a few pictures before it was time for a meal. In the final selfie, however, Saint grabbed his mommy's cheek as he smiled for the camera.
"Me and my Sainty boo a few months ago...scroll through," Kim wrote to her Instagram followers.
The rare sneak peek at her son caused a bit of frenzy, garnering nearly 2 million likes in a shot period of time. Kim's brother, Rob Kardashian, has slowly been introducing his daughter, Dream Kardashian, to social media as well. The 29-year-old dad has shared videos and pictures of his little girl, often writing how gorgeous she is.
"Dream is so pretty," the Arthur George sock designer shared on Snapchat. "That's all I tell her."
But don't worry—there's no Photoshop involved in these babies' lives.
Watch the season premiere of Keeping Up With The Kardashians Sunday, March 12 at 9e|6p, only on E!