George Michael's Cause of Death Revealed

Friends, fans and family finally have some answers.

George Michael died of natural causes, the coroner reveals. "Enquires into the death of George Michael have been concluded and the final post mortem report received. As there is a confirmed natural cause of death, being Dilated Cardiomyopathy with Myocarditis and Fatty Liver, the investigation is being discontinued and there is no need for an inquest or any further enquiries, the statement from Senior Coroner for Oxfordshire reads. "No further updates will be provided and the family requests the media and public respect their privacy."

The Wham! crooner passed away on Christmas at age 53, his rep confirmed. He died "peacefully at home."