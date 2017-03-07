George Michael's Cause of Death Revealed

Friends, fans and family finally have some answers.
George Michael died of natural causes, the coroner reveals. "Enquires into the death of George Michael have been concluded and the final post mortem report received. As there is a confirmed natural cause of death, being Dilated Cardiomyopathy with Myocarditis and Fatty Liver, the investigation is being discontinued and there is no need for an inquest or any further enquiries, the statement from Senior Coroner for Oxfordshire reads. "No further updates will be provided and the family requests the media and public respect their privacy."
The Wham! crooner passed away on Christmas at age 53, his rep confirmed. He died "peacefully at home."
Michael Putland/Getty Images
The statement continued, "It is with great sadness that we can confirm our beloved son, brother and friend George passed away peaceful at home over the Christmas period. The family would ask that their privacy be respected at this difficult and emotional time. There will be no further comment at this stage."
After an initially inconclusive autopsy, the Thames Valley Police said the investigation into his cause of death would continue. "The cause of death is inconclusive and further tests will now be carried out," the statement read. "The results of these tests are unlikely to be known for several weeks. Thames Valley Police will prepare a file for the Oxfordshire Coroner. Mr. Michael's death is still being treated as unexplained but not suspicious."
The "Freedom" crooner was found dead by his boyfriend Fadi Fawaz.
"ITs a xmas i will never forget finding your partner dead peacefully in bed first thing in the morning.." Fawaz tweeted. "I will never stop missing you xx."
Michael received several tributes from fellow music artists, including Coldplay's Chris Martin and longtime friend Elton John.