Kim Kardashian Returns to the Set of Ocean's Eight in Daring Sheer Gown

Kim Kardashian

4CRNS/WCP/FAMEFLYNET PICTURES

She may have enjoyed a girls' trip to Palm Springs over the weekend, but Kim Kardashian was back to work on Monday morning. 

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star was spotted on set of Ocean's Eight in Los Angeles, less than two months she and sister Kendall Jenner first appeared in New York City to film scenes for the upcoming female-led spinoff. 

Kim looked stunning in the same Givenchy-designed ensemble, which featured an extremely sheer gown with white lace detailing and a matching fur jacket. She swept her long brunette tresses down and around her shoulders and rocked smokey eye shadow.

Kim and Kendall will reportedly appear in a scene set at the Met Gala, an annual event both stars are well accustomed to attending.

Photos

Meet the Female Stars of Ocean's 8

Ocean's Eight will feature quite a star-studded lineup of cameos, as Katie Holmes and Anna Wintour both recently signed onto the project. Other celebrities expected to appear in the film include designers Alexander Wang and Zac PosenDakota FanningOlivia MunnJames Corden, Adriana LimaZayn Malik and more. 

As for the girl squad of A-listers starring in the Ocean's Eleven reboot? In case you haven't heard, it's comprised of Sandra BullockCate BlanchettHelena Bonham CarterAnne Hathaway,  Rihanna, Sarah Paulsonand Mindy Kaling.

This project is shaping up to one major movie spectacle. Ocean's Eight will hit theaters on June 8, 2018. 

Keeping Up With the Kardashians premieres Mar. 12 at 9 p.m., only on E!

