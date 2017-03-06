RHONY's Carole Radziwill Opens Up About John F. Kennedy Jr. and Carolyn Bessette's Deadly Plane Crash

Some phone calls simply cannot be forgotten about.

More than 17 years after her cousin-in-law John F. Kennedy Jr. and best friend Carolyn Bessette passed away, Carole Radziwill is reliving some of the biggest moments leading up to their infamous plane crash.

In a sneak peek of HLN's docu-series How It Really Happened, the Real Housewives of New York star revealed her final conversation with Carolyn that leaves her with a wide variety of emotions.

"Carolyn called me from the plane right before they were taking off. And I think it was probably a little bit after 8:00," she shared in a sneak peek obtained by the Daily Mail. "I don't remember anything really important from that conversation. I didn't certainly think it would be the last time I would speak to my friend."

"I remember at the end she said, you know, ‘I love you.' And, I don't know, for some reason I didn't say I love you back and that always stuck with me," Carole shared. "And she said 'I'll call you when I land.' And then that was the last I ever heard from her or anyone."